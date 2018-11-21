ID theft can mess up your life forever

Identity theft can ruin anybody's life, and at no stage should you let your guard down when it comes to protecting your personal info.

This is shown in the case of Mbongiseni Sithole, 57, of Dlamini in Soweto. His case dates back to 1994 when he was told he could not vote because he had already registered to vote in Limpopo.

The qualified risk surveyor said before he discovered the identity theft he could not secure a job as his applications were always turned down.

He decided to start a small business to earn a leaving, but when he tried to open a business account at FNB he discovered he had loans and a house which he knew nothing about. Even at the South African Revenue Service they had captured the fraudster's details, who stayed in Bela-Bela, Limpopo.

"I'm nearing the pensionable age and I worry a lot because I might not qualify for a state grant," Sithole said.

Though the fraudster was eventually traced, found guilty of fraud and sentenced to three months in prison or R3000 fine in February 2016, Sithole's life remains a mess.