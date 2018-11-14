Drivers warned against dagga use

Smoking marijuana for medicinal purposes is now legal in SA. However, drivers are warned they might not be covered by car insurance companies for damage to their vehicles if proven to have been under the influence of the herb at the time of an accident.

Ernest North, co-founder of car insurance business Naked, advised users not to smoke and drive.

North said car insurance companies will need to relook the wording of their policies following a recent Constitutional Court ruling that legalised personal possession and use of dagga, noting that most insurers will tighten these clauses to address the usage of cannabis.

"They will need to define what it means to drive under the influence of the drug as well as how to measure intoxication," North said, adding that most car insurers have clauses in their policies stating that drivers will not be covered if they are found to have been under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time of an accident.

"These clauses are used to address drunk driving. The insurer will not pay a policyholder's claim if the alcohol content in the driver's blood or breath exceeds the legal limit."

North explained that most policies include clauses to the effect that a driver must take reasonable steps to prevent loss or damage to the vehicle.