Father fights Old Mutual over his auctioned home

Sello Nthite is fighting to reclaim his house after Old Mutual allegedly sold it at an auction following a second loan he claims he did not apply for.

Nthite, 57, of Diepkloof Ext 10, Soweto, said he did not know that taking a home loan of R120,000 from Old Mutual would cause him so much pain, sleepless nights and tear his family apart.

The father of three was allegedly evicted from his house in October last year after several attempts to stop Old Mutual from selling his house.

Nthite said he was approached by an Old Mutual agent at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital in 2000 where he worked as a male nurse.

An agent told nurses that they too could get home loans and the funds would be directly paid to the developer once the contract was approved, he said.