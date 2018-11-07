Pain of waiting for estate to pay out

Winding up a deceased's estate can be a long and tedious exercise which could take a toll on the beneficiaries, especially those who are not self-supporting.

It gets more complicated if there are children from different mothers all wanting maintenance from the estate.

Monica Solomon of Makhanda (formerly Grahamstown) is accusing Tygue Turner of Dold & Stone, the executors of her son's father's estate, of not paying maintenance as expected.

She said her son was contemplating suicide as he was loitering at home, instead of being at univeristy or college.

"The executor collects more than R26000 per month from rentals of properties and that is enough to maintain all five children of the deceased," Solomon said.

Her son's father, Kholeka Nogxabela, died in December 2012 leaving behind five dependant children.

What is also disturbing her is that the executor sold Nogxabela's cars at questionable prices, she said.

She said the executors also blamed one of its employees of misappropriating money from Nogxabela's estate instead of taking responsibility for its employee's actions.

Turner, of attorneys Dold & Stone, said Nogxabela's matter was a complex one because he died before the properties were transferred into his name.

Turner said the previous title holders saw an opportunity and wanted large sums of money before releasing the title deeds to be in the estate's name.

He said he had even been confronted witha fictitious relative who tried to con the old owners.