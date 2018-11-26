Bogus attorney rips off suspects with bail scam

Bonginkosi Chris Rumo of Secunda, in Mpumalanga, has been accused of fleecing money from people who have been arrested, under false pretenses.

Rumo, whose Facebook profile claims he is a founder and managing director of BC Mafulelea Transport, also masquerades as an attorney, but is not registered to practise law.

He also claims to have studied law at the Vaal University of Technology, an institution that does not offer a law degree, but only various law diplomas.

Nontombi Mngomezulu, 65, who arrived from a holiday in Kenya last Sunday, was asked by a relative to bail him out.

The relative was arrested for drunk-driving, and held at Kempton Park police station with other suspects.

Mngomezulu said she was given Rumo's contact details and told that he was an attorney who could assist suspects with instant bail applications.

Rumo told her he would arrange a bail application for her relative, who would be released within 16 hours.

He told her he was at church at the time of her call, but would expeditiously apply for his bail as soon as he received payment, said Mngomezulu.

"I then asked for his bank details so I could transfer the R2000 he needed, but he opted for a cash payment that could be withdrawn via an e-wallet deposit," she said.

She found it unusual for an attorney to request an e-wallet payment, but nevertheless sent the money.

Mngomezulu said she waited for Rumo's call, but to no avail.