Resist temptation of festive season splurge.

The year 2018 has been a year of doom and gloom for the SA economy with the rand falling, value-added tax increases, and petrol price hikes sending the cost of living sky high.

For those who will get a Christmas bonus, it will certainly provide a cushion. However, some consumers have already turned to credit to fund their lifestyles.

As we enter what has been dubbed the "silly season", it is more important to exercise caution and avoid getting ourselves into the debt trap.

Nthabiseng Moloi, MiWay Insurance head of marketing and brand, said whichever way you look at it, December is likely to be a costlier month. So, instead of blowing the budget, she advises consumers to rework their budgets to incorporate attainable financial goals.

"That way you will not simply discard your budget and write it off as December damage, but rather work towards a slightly amended goal that incorporates some festive frivolity, she said.