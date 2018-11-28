Tax-free savings is ideal

A tax-free investment account is a good way of saving money without ever having to worry about your returns being taxed.

It is an ideal product to consider, particularly if you are saving towards goals related to children and for retirement-conscious individuals who want to minimise tax implications, said Mellony Ramalho, African Bank's group executive.

"If you already have a tax-free account, remember you can once again deposit the full annual tax-free savings amount tax free again this year," she said.

When one invests in a tax-free investment account one does not have to pay income tax, dividends tax or capital gains tax on the returns from these investments. You can have multiple tax-free accounts as long as your contributions don't exceed R33 000 in the tax year.

If you don't invest the maximum amount for that year, any portion of your unused annual limit will be forfeited and cannot be carried over.

This is not a transactional account and no debit or stop orders and ATM transactions will be possible from these accounts.

Any portion of the unused annual limit is forfeited.