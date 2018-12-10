Student union fails to pay caterer in time

Businesswoman Mpumi Busika has been given the runaround by the South African Students Union (Sasu) after she fed its 100 guests at a four-day summit in October.

Busika, 35, was approached by Sasu treasurer-general Tsakani Shiviti on an emergency basis as she was not able to get a better offer from other caterers she had approached.

"My service was to cover breakfast, lunch and dinner, including all the refreshments during the four-day summit," Busika said.

She gave them a quotation of R110,000 which Shiviti accepted. Shiviti then sent her an appointment letter for provision of catering during the education summit, Busika said.

Busika said Shiviti told her she was expecting payment from the event sponsor, National Youth Development Agency (NYDA), by October 25. Busika catered for the event from the October 24 to 28, she said.

"No payments came through after we catered for their guests and she [Shiviti] started avoiding my calls," Busika said

She said Shiviti later passed the buck to Alex Stemela of the NYDA.

"Some people were paid what was due to them by Sasu after they rendered their services at the same summit except me," Busika said. "All I've been getting are excuses from Shiviti. If she is not getting tax clearance from Sars, she would be blaming NYDA for delaying the process."

Though the NYDA offered to pay her the money, this promise has not been fulfilled, Busika said.

"They too, have their own excuses," she said. "It's December now and am still getting stories."