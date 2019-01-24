The pros and cons of bitcoins
24 January 2019
- Bitcoin is a currency brought to life by the internet. It works by using blockchain technology to transfer bitcoin between bitcoin wallets;
- You need to install a bitcoin wallet on your computer or mobile phone to generate your first bitcoin address and you can create more whenever you need them;
- You can disclose your addresses to your friends so that they can pay you or vice- versa;
- This is similar to how e-mail works, except that bitcoin is money. You can then use bitcoin ATM to withdraw cash or bitcoin to buy goods and services in any institution that accept bitcoin;
- Bitcoin ATMs work like regular ATMs, except that they allow you to deposit and withdraw money so that you can buy and sell bitcoin;
- You can buy Crypto currency from local supermarkets, local exchanger like Luno or Altcoin Trader or bitcoin ATM. You simply scam your personalised code to your e-wallet;
- It allows you to put your desired amount to buy bitcoin or Euthariaum; it sends the amount chosen to your e-wallet; and
- Mostly, a consumer needs an internet to access e-mails or a smartphone to download some applications.