Discovery accused of shoddy work

Paul Nkuna was driving home from Mozambique when a Toyota Quantum lost its load, rolled and damaged his car.

He continued driving, unaware that his bumper was damaged and there was a water leak.

Little did he know that this was the beginning of his nightmare. He had insured his car with Discovery and it accepted his claim after he lodged it in August.

Discovery directed him to its preferred panelbeater and he took his car in on August 29 and collected it five days later.

"I was under the impression that the car was fixed and ready to go," Nkuna said.

A day later, he returned the car after it started malfunctioning.

The panelbeater told him the gearbox was faulty and referred him to a specialist.

The gearbox specialist found that the engine breather was the problem, he said.

"I wasn't aware the panelbeater was told by a Discovery assessor not to do the complete job," Nkuna said.