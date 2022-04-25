Patrollers in Honeydew sort out pothole problem

“I know the guys at Chamberlains in Honeydew so I called them up and asked them if this is something they might be interested in helping with and they just said ‘Mike, no question, come and get what you need’,” Steyn said, explaining how they got an immediate delivery of 11 25kg bags of cold tar dropped off at the pothole site.

They then put out cones and cordons to secure the area so that the repairs could be done quickly.

“I put out the call on the network and three or four CPF patrollers pitched up to help and an off-duty police officer and we started cleaning out the biggest hole. It was a monster and it took nine bags to fill it,” Steyn said.

Having learnt from past experience with problematic potholes, he said they then made a fire over the cold tar to enable it to melt and settle into place. The remaining two bags of tar were used to fill a second, smaller hole a bit further up the road.

“It took us about two hours, but we got the job done and now the road is safe again,” Steyn said.

