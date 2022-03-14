News

South Africa's Competition Commission goes after Facebook

14 March 2022 - 20:22
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
The Competition Commission has referred to the Competition Tribunal for prosecution social media giant Meta Platforms and its subsidiaries, WhatsApp Inc and Facebook South Africa, for abuse of dominance.
The Competition Commission has referred to the Competition Tribunal for prosecution social media giant Meta Platforms and its subsidiaries, WhatsApp Inc and Facebook South Africa, for abuse of dominance.
Image: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

The Competition Commission has referred social media giant Meta Platforms Inc (previously known as Facebook Inc), and its subsidiaries, WhatsApp Inc and Facebook South Africa, to the Competition Tribunal for prosecution.

The company is accused of abuse of dominance. 

In a statement on Monday, the commission alleged that Facebook decided in or about July 2020, and expressed an ongoing intention, to remove GovChat and #LetsTalk — a technology start-up that connects government and citizens — from the WhatsApp Business Application Programming Interface (WhatsApp Business API).

The threat to remove GovChat from the WhatsApp platform was due to an alleged violation of the contractual terms of use.

But the commission said this was in contravention of the Competition Act, which prohibits a dominant firm from abusing its dominance by engaging in exclusionary conduct geared at preventing competitors or potential competitors from entering into, participating, and expanding in a market.

The commission has asked the tribunal to impose a maximum penalty against Meta Platforms, WhatsApp and Facebook South Africa — an amount equal to 10% of their collective turnover.

In addition, the commission has requested the tribunal to interdict Facebook from offboarding GovChat from the WhatsApp Business API and to declare void certain exclusionary terms and conditions for access to the WhatsApp Business API. The WhatsApp Business API enables medium and large businesses, and government to, among other things, message at scale. 

The government launched a platform called the GovChat which enables the public to engage with all spheres of government  to report a wide variety of issues such as pothole locations and other service delivery requirements. GovChat also enables the government to disseminate critical information to the public such as information related to Covid-19 system tracking, testing and vaccination.

The commission said GovChat is dependent on its continued access to the WhatsApp Business API.

The commission said the intended offboarding of GovChat from the WhatsApp Business API will harm consumer welfare by removing the efficiency of GovChat, which allows the public to communicate with multiple government bodies through a single platform.

It said the intended offboarding will also deprive government of the current services, and future services such as mobile payment solutions, offered by GovChat. 

“Access to digital markets has now become indispensable.  In turn, access to digital markets is dependent on access to digital platforms including, as in this case, access to an important digital communication platform — the WhatsApp Business AP,” Competition Commissioner Tembinkosi Bonakele said.

Bonakele said in view of the important services provided by GovChat, Facebook’s decision to offboard GovChat from the WhatsApp Business API was  untenable.

TimesLIVE

SIU raids offices of National Lotteries Commission in Northern Cape

The Special Investigating Unit raided the offices of the National Lotteries Commission in Kimberley on Thursday to seize documents, laptops and ...
News
4 days ago

Competition Commission conditionally approves proposed acquisition of Tongaat Hulett

The Competition Commission has conditionally approved the proposed transaction whereby Magister Investments will acquire control of Tongaat Hulett ...
News
1 week ago

SIU uncovers 'web of corrupt networks' between National Lotteries Commission officials and NPOs

SIU head advocate Andy Mothibi said that in its investigation the unit had uncovered a "web of corrupt networks" between officials and NPOs.
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Malema vs Lamola: Shouting match at JSC hearings as Zondo interviews for chief ...
Mlambo battles questions on sexual harassment, Ramaphosa bias in chief justice ...