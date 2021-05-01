Insurers roll up their sleeves to repair Joburg’s potholed roads

In a partnership with the City of Joburg, insurance companies Dialdirect and Discovery have announced the launch of Pothole Patrol, a campaign to manage the repair of potholes throughout Johannesburg.

The programme kicked off on April 30 in Lenasia, south of Johannesburg and Discovery Insure and Dialdirect Insurance say the move will benefit society by reducing the frequency and severity of road accidents across the city, also seeking to align with international road safety standards such as the UN road-safety strategy that was established in 2019.

Pothole Patrols will begin on May 3 2021, and will prioritise roads that are more frequently used while a smartphone app is being developed to allow residents to log pothole locations which will be prioritised for repair.

In case you were wondering, it turns out it is perfectly legal for private entities to work on government and municipal facilities provided they get permission. This is why Joburg mayor Geoff Makhubo said, “We have no doubt that this joint initiative with private sector support is the boost we need to fix road infrastructure in the city. We are confident that the launch of this initiative is a game-changer in resolving the scourge of potholes on our roads.”

Head of Dialdirect Insurance Anneli Retief said: “After 10 years, we’re back and once again, are ready to help solve the backlog of potholes and help motorists drive right.”

Discovery Insure CEO Anton Ossip said, “We’re proud to support the Joburg Roads Agency with this important initiative that we have no doubt will make our roads safer for everyone.”

The initiative will cover most Joburg areas, including Soweto and other areas.

The mayor launched the programme with a plea for patience and understanding.

“It is important to note that due to the vast expanse of the city’s road infrastructure and the backlog created over time through various reasons including an increase in road traffic and worsening weather conditions, it may take time for a logged pothole to be repaired,” said Makhubo.