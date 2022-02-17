Joburg gets R6m in 4 hours from defaulters

Several businesses in Sandton had to fork out millions of rand in a last-minute ditch to settle their municipal bills to avoid their water services being disconnected

Within four hours on Wednesday, the City of Johannesburg (CoJ) managed to collect over R6m of the R38bn that it's owed for unpaid rates and taxes.



