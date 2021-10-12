Residents tired of reporting massive pothole-cum-dam
Municipality 'unaware of problem'
“It is no longer a pothole. It is a dam, so we cannot blame the children for having a swim.”
This is how the residents of Evaton West, in the Emfuleni local municipality, described a massive pothole which shocked the public on social media when children and a few adults were captured swimming in it at the weekend...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.