Standerton sewage crisis | 'We live in a pigsty'
Residents of Standerton, in Mpumalanga, which falls under the Lekwa local municipality, say they have had to contend with poor service delivery, including neglect of the sewer system, burst water pipes, dug-up roads and uncollected rubbish for years.
"The whole of Standerton is rotten with heaps of waste dumps, smelly sewage and we live like pigs," said Sibeko.
The parents of an eight-year-old girl who was rescued after she fell into an open raw sewage drain in Standerton town say she survived the ordeal by sheer luck.
The girl, whose parents asked that her name be withheld, was rescued by her dad and uncle who were mowing the lawn in the yard when she fell into the sewage drain last Sunday.
Residents say they had reported the open sewage drains for more than two years to the municipality but nothing has been done.
The sewage crisis in Standerton, Mpumalanga, is causing tension between neighbours who are desperately trying to find a solution to the long standing problem of stinking runoffs in neighbourhoods.
Pheelo Tsotetsi, a resident of Ext 8, told Sowetan that the situation had pitted him against his neighbour as he decided to install a pipe in his home to redirect sewage flow away to the streets passing through a neighbour's property.
It's not business as usual in Standerton for small business people because of the sewage nightmare in the area.
From town to the townships, business owners are faced with complaining customers every day.
Mpumelelo Mahlangu owns a hair salon in the CBD. She said customer numbers have dropped drastically in the past year because of the sewage that flows onto the streets.
