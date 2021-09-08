Failure to repair bridge blamed for loss of life

Tekwane community member Sipho Nkosi said people who did not live in the area were not aware that the bridge had collapsed

The loss of life after a car plunged down a hole that had been left when a bridge collapsed seven months ago after heavy rains has led a community in Mpumalanga to accuse the provincial government of leaving a death trap in their area.



In Saturday night’s accident at the bridge that connects the Mbombela CBD and townships like Ntokozweni, KaNyamazane, a man in his 30s died after the car he was travelling in plunged down the hole in the middle of the road...