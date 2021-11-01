'You can understand why we were angry': Pretoria cops' cool heads avert voting disaster

As irate Mamelodi residents tried to scale the church fence, terrified electoral officials took shelter inside the church, reassuring mothers with crying babies and the elderly that they would be able to safely cast their votes.

With their members standing firmly behind them, a SAPS colonel and a Tshwane metro police officer calmly addressed the crowds, assuring them they would vote.

“If you are registered you can vote. We do not want trouble. We do not want anyone hurt, but if you try to force your way in, we will be forced to deal with you,” said the SAPS officer.

“No-one wants to fight. We must respect each other,” said the metro officer.

After 45 minutes of negotiations, the officers calmed the crowds, bringing out an IEC official to explain why some of residents' names were seemingly not on the roll.

One by one, residents, who were established to be registered at the station, were let in to vote. Those not on the roll were redirected to nearby voting stations after IEC officials established that many were at the wrong venue.

Julius Nuthige, who was initially turned away, said he was glad the process was over.

“You can understand why we were angry. I queued for three hours in the hot sun only to be told that I was not registered here. I told the official it was impossible. I showed him a printout of my registration. The more I insisted I was registered the more he told me to leave. The officials were telling so many to leave, without checking the papers properly for our names.

“None of us wanted to fight. We just did not want to be turned away when we had a right to vote here. I am just glad the police were there to keep the peace.”