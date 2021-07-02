Regular sewerage blockages a stinking problem in Ikageng

Bishop Phakeng woke up to find a burst sewerage pipe outside his house. Stinking and nauseating sewage water was all over his yard, making it difficult for him to get out of the house last month.



“The water level kept rising and looked like the sewage would go into my kitchen,” said Phakeng of Ikageng township in the JB Marks local municipality...