Businessman refuses to write off local council
Phakathi calls for firing of rotten potatoes
Jerry Phakathi is still hopeful that Emfuleni local municipality can be turned around.
While some residents had given up hope, indicating they did not see any value in voting in the upcoming elections, Phakathi believes things can change...
