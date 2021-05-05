William Nicol Drive to be renamed after Winnie Madikizela-Mandela despite DA petition

Johannesburg mayor Geoff Makhubo says the renaming of William Nicol Drive after struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela will go ahead despite those who disagree with the decision.

Speaking at the launch of the pothole patrol initiative on Monday, Makhubo said the City of Johannesburg's council agreed to change the name and the process was not driven by the ANC.

“This is not an ANC campaign but a council resolution. We passed the motion in council and the entirety of the council agreed this road must be named Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Drive,” said Makhubo.

“Of course, there are people who are against it but the entirety of society agreed the road should be renamed.”

The city announced last month it had started the public participation process for the proposed renaming which ran until Freedom Day, April 27.