DA vows to fix ANC mess in Potchefstroom

JB Marks council struggles with roads, water, sewage problems

If the DA wins the November 1 municipal election at JB Marks municipality in Potchefstroom, North West, the political party will focus on getting the basics right.



Though this might sound like the official opposition in the municipality is lowering the bar, the party says it will serve the people the ruling ANC failed to serve. ..