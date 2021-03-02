IN PICS | Fed up KZN community holds pothole ‘fishing’ competition on town roads

Yellow rubber ducks, a bagpipe player and dinosaurs made an appearance at a tongue-in-cheek “fishing” competition held at the weekend on a road ridden with potholes in the KwaZulu-Natal midlands.

The competition was the brainchild of Curry’s Post Conservancy member Kemsley Wood, who wanted to draw attention to the pothole problem and help raise funds for a clean-up project initiated by the community.

For a R20 donation people were allowed to cast their fishing rods into large potholes which have made driving conditions on the road treacherous.