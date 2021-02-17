South Africa

Durban boy, 12, critical after hitting a pothole while cycling

17 February 2021 - 09:19
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
A 12-year-old boy was severely injured after hitting a pothole while cycling on Wednesday morning File image
A 12-year-old boy was severely injured after hitting a pothole while cycling on Wednesday morning File image
Image: 123rf.com/ JAROMIR CHALABALA

A 12-year-old Durban boy is in a critical condition after he hit a pothole while riding his bicycle on Wednesday morning.

Garrith Jamieson of Advanced Life Support Paramedics said the boy was cycling with his father in the Glenwood area when the incident occurred at around 6am.

“KwaZulu-Natal VIP Medical Paramedics arrived on the scene to find the boy in a critical condition. Paramedics worked to stabilise him on the scene before he was rushed to a nearby Durban hospital for further treatment,” said Jamieson.

“The events leading up to the accident are unknown. Police were on the scene and will  investigate.”

TimesLIVE

Motorist killed in freak accident as unrest erupts over Motsepe mine closure

A motorist was killed and several police vehicles were damaged on Friday when hundreds of people rioted over the closure of one of Patrice Motsepe's ...
News
4 days ago

Construction worker killed in accident during renovations to Randburg home

A construction worker was killed on Wednesday afternoon when a structure at a residence in Boskruin, north of Johannesburg, collapsed on him.
News
6 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Surviving the second wave: Anxiety & fatigue on SA's Covid frontline
'We will not waste the money': Mkhize on SA's Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines
X