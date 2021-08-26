Mhluzi a model township, thanks to Steve Tshwete council
Award-winning municipality known for excellence
The Mpumalanga township of Mhluzi has a good story to tell about service delivery.
The roads are tarred, well-maintained and with clear road markings while the township also has a number of well-equipped public amenities including parks, thanks to the efforts of Steve Tshwete local municipality in Middelburg...
