Mhluzi a model township, thanks to Steve Tshwete council

Award-winning municipality known for excellence

The Mpumalanga township of Mhluzi has a good story to tell about service delivery.



The roads are tarred, well-maintained and with clear road markings while the township also has a number of well-equipped public amenities including parks, thanks to the efforts of Steve Tshwete local municipality in Middelburg...