WATCH LIVE | Hearing on Prasa’s financial year, irregular expenditure

By TIMESLIVE - 29 March 2022 - 10:46

The standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) is holding a hearing on the annual report and financial statements of the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) for the financial year 2020/21, as well as irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure.

Prasa investigation uncovered 3,000 ghost workers on full salary: Mbalula

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has revealed that the Passenger Rail Agency of SA has uncovered 3,000 ghost workers in its system who were ...
