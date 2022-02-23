The ANC has run SA into the ground

There are times I ask myself: do political leaders with the ability to effect and make change care? Just walk in downtown Johannesburg and see the filth in every street. What does premier David Makhura say when he looks at the potholes, sewage and all the rubbish? Is this how a world-class city should look?

If you can't fix the mess in the streets of Joburg, Bloemfontein, Mthatha, Polokwane or Mahikeng, how can you fight corruption, improve the failing education system, the overcrowded public healthcare [facilities], [or end] rampant crime and gender-based violence?

You start to get the impression that no-one cares. Prasa [the Passenger Rail Agency of SA] is as good as dead. The brains behind the July riots are free to plan another coup. We are no different from a failed state.

I had so much hope for this country in 1994. I thought as a country we would learn from the mistakes of Zimbabwe, Rwanda, Nigeria and Zambia and so on... that we would build a country that would inspire the world and give hope to Africa; that something good can come out of Africa. I though this would be the message to the world.

Instead, we are repeating everything wrong from our neighbours, like stealing from the poor. Why in the world would former liberation stalwarts like Jacob Zuma be the symbols of corruption? How did the ANC of Oliver Tambo turn out to be worse than the National Party of PW Botha?

Is it too late to remember the dreams of 1994?

Is there a future for our children in this country? Or does the future belong to those with the right political connections? Your degree or skill won't open doors in a corrupt SA.

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane, by email