Scrap metal dealer arrested in third recent copper bust

Police arrested a scrap metal dealer and confiscated 120kg of copper at his premises in Makhanda in the Eastern Cape on Monday.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said visible policing members acted on information about a scrap metal dealer who was alleged to be illegally trading in copper in Makhanda.

“The consignment was already packed and ready to be delivered in Gqeberha this morning, when police in possession of a search warrant pounced on the premises.

“A preliminary investigation revealed that a dealer has contravened the Second-Hand Goods Act. Police seized 120kg of copper for further investigation,” Nkohli said.

Nkohli said the 59-year-old dealer is due to appear in the Makhanda magistrate’s court soon on a charge of theft.

“Stakeholders like Telkom, Eskom, Transnet and the local municipality were contacted and invited to come and identify some of the copper items that were seized during the arrest.”

Sarah Baartman district commander Brig John Lebok commended members for their well-co-ordinated and swift action leading to the arrest.

Lebok said scrap metal dealers have to follow the law and keep registers of all their transactions.

“Each customer must furnish a copy of their identity book with address details to the dealer, who in turn has to keep those records in the registers to combat theft of copper by unscrupulous thieves and robbers hell-bent on making a quick buck while other community members suffer,” Lebok said.

This is the third recent bust.

On March 2 the Hawks arrested former heavyweight boxer Pierre Coetzer — known for his high-profile fights with Riddick Bowe and Frank Bruno — along with his business partner for alleged contravention of the Second-Hand Goods Act and contravention of the National Environmental Act.

Coetzer, 60, and Pieter Venter, 50, were released on bail of R5,000.