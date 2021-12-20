No easy ride for passengers as Eastern Cape trains hit the buffers

It was no easy ride home after the first long-haul passenger trains to run for almost a year were so delayed that passengers had to complete their journeys by bus.

In a long-awaited return to service, two Shosholoza Meyl long-distance passenger trains set off on Wednesday, one in each direction on the Johannesburg-East London route.

However, the southbound train suffered a 24-hour delay just short of Kroonstad, 190km from Johannesburg, due to cable theft, according to social media reports.

Meanwhile, the northbound train from East London reached as far as Vereeniging before it, too, was halted by cable theft, said Passenger Rail Association of South Africa (Prasa) spokesperson Andiswa Makanda.

“While the trip got off to a good start, unfavourable weather conditions, sabotage of the rail network and cable theft forced management to put in place a contingency plan to get passengers safely home,” she said.

The East London-bound passengers boarded buses at Virginia, Free State, for the rest of their journey, while the northbound passengers travelled from Vereeniging by minibus.

Makanda said the agency had “managed the situation” by keeping passengers informed on developments and providing them with food and alternative transport.

“A train was also dispatched from Johannesburg to carry the large luggage of some of our passengers to their destinations,” Makanda said.