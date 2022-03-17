Don't privatise security of energy supply

SOEs deliberately destroyed to put them into private hands

The only way to address the electricity crisis in SA is to allow for a proper energy mix. We also need to make sure that the generation, distribution and transmission of electricity remain in the hands of the state.



The privatisation of electricity generation, distribution and transmission will only result in electricity poverty. It will perpetuate the imbalances of the past. Poor people will be side-lined and remain without energy. SA remains the number one unequal society in the world as per World Bank statistics. The only way to change this embarrassing state is to allow the government to intervene in economic activities...