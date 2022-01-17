South Africa

Huge saving on high transport costs

Commuters welcome return of trains on tracks

By Keletso Mkhwanazi - 17 January 2022 - 15:02

Passenger rail services have resumed between Mabopane and Pretoria after a two-year absence, much to the delight of commuters.

The trains, which will run during the morning and afternoon peak periods stopping at several stations along the route, began operating on Monday morning in the Mabopane and Pinaarspoort to Pretoria corridors...

