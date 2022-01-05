Metrorail trains reach Simon’s Town a month ahead of schedule

In what may be a first for railway timetabling, Metrorail commuter trains on Cape Town’s southern line will begin running to Simon’s Town a month ahead of schedule.

“Metrorail Western Cape is pleased to announce the resumption of services between Fish Hoek and Simon’s Town station on January 5,” the commuter train operator said on Tuesday.

Trains were only expected to begin running to full length of the line from Cape Town to the Simon’s Town terminus in February due to ongoing repairs to storm-damaged catenary masts. The catenary poles are used to support the 3kV overhead cables from which electric trains draw their power.

“Metrorail had undertaken a series of repair works which include fallen mast poles at Glencairn as a result of weather and natural corrosion, and not vandalism,” the train operator said.

This means all 29 stations between Cape Town and Simon’s Town are served by rail.

Trains will travel at a reduced speed, however, as certain repairs are being completed.