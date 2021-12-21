'Our efforts to turn around Prasa will not take 30 years': Mbalula dismisses crisis reports

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has dismissed reports claiming it will take 30 years to fix the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa), saying the agency will deliver tangible results in the coming year.

An optimistic Mbalula said significant progress has been made to address institutional and operational challenges.

He said most of the corridors that were shut down will be back to full operation in the new year, including the Central line in Cape Town and the Mabopane line in Tshwane.

“Our efforts to turn around Prasa will not take us 30 years but will deliver tangible results in the coming year. Most of the corridors that were shut down will be back to full operation in the new year, including the Central line in Cape Town and the Mabopane line in Tshwane,” he said.

Mbalula said his department had noted media enquiries on the state of Prasa, saying this was a matter they “intend to fully address”.