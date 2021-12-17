Only 17% of Prasa’s railway network in Gauteng is functional: audit report

Only 17% of the Passenger Rail Agency of SA’s (Prasa) network in Gauteng is functional, transport minister Fikile Mbalula revealed during a written response.

Mbalula was responding to a question posed by the EFF’s Nontando Nolutshungu about to whether his department had conducted a rail infrastructure audit.

Mbalula confirmed an audit was undertaken by Prasa and provided a breakdown by region.

In Gauteng, only 17% of the network is functional — two lines under electric traction (Vereeniging and Saulsville) and two lines under diesel traction (Naledi and Leralla).

The list of functioning lines included Vereeniging to Union (249 patronage per day), Saulsville to Pretoria (1,973 patronage per day), Naledi to Johannesburg (4,096 patronage per day) and Leralla to Germiston (6,142 patronage per day).