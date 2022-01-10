Getting rid of De Ruyter won't solve Eskom's woes

ANC rot to blame for power utility's problems

The National Union of Mineworkers, the SA Communist Party, Cosatu and other affiliated structures had the stamina and courage to march to Eskom's Megawatt headquarters on December 11, demanding the resignation of Andre de Ruyter. Shame on them.



When did Eskom's woes start? Who plundered the resources of Eskom? Did De Ruyter dish out tenders to white monopoly capitalist companies? Where were the alliance partners when RET hyenas and vultures depleted Eskom and other state institutions?..