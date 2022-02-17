Prasa is latest to be switched off as Tshwane nets R500m so far

The City of Tshwane has disconnected services at Prasa headquarters due to a debt of R28m owed to it.

The rail entity — which has generators for backup power — said it had been in negotiations over the unpaid bills and hoped an agreement and reconnection would be reached within hours.

Mayor Randall Williams and MMC for roads and transport Dikeledi Selowa, joined by officials from the city, on Thursday continued with the #Tshwaneyatima campaign. The city embarked on the aggressive revenue collection strategy last week, which has seen officials disconnect water and electricity services to some of the worst debtors.

According to the city, the amount owed by Prasa is a consolidation of all the properties it owns in the city. The Hatfield headquarters owes a total of R376,814.94 for prepaid electricity.

Prasa officials present during the disconnection tried to negotiate with the mayor and city officials, to no avail.

“They own properties in Tshwane. We have consolidated it for them. For the properties, they owe us R28m,” Williams said.