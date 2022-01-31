Former Prasa executive Daniel Mthimkhulu convicted for fraud

Former Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) executive Daniel Mthimkhulu has been convicted on three counts of fraud by the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crime Court sitting in Palm Ridge.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane on Monday said Mthimkhulu, the former head of engineering services at Prasa, faced nine counts of fraud for allegedly misrepresenting his qualifications to the agency, claiming among others, to have acquired a master’s degree from the University of Witwatersrand as well as a doctorate in engineering management from the Technische Universitat Munchen (Munich Technical University) in Germany.

“As a result of this misrepresentation, the rail agency suffered prejudice in that Mthimkhulu’s annual salary hiked from R1.6m as executive manager, heading the engineering services, to 2.8m.

"In June 2010, he lied to Prasa about a received job offer from a German engineering firm, for a position as an engineering services specialist at a salary of R2.8m per annum. Consequently, Prasa made Mthimkhulu a counter-offer in September 2010 at a salary of R2.8m,” said Mjonondwane.

The Supreme Court of Appeal found that Mthimkhlulu played a central role which led to the agency awarding Swifambo Rail Leasing a R3.5bn tender for trains unsuitable for the country's network in 2013.