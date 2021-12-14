Axed Prasa CEO Zolani Matthews challenges his dismissal in court

Matthews in his court bid argues that security clearance was not a prerequisite for the job and that he had already lodged an appeal with President Cyril Ramaphosa challenging the SSA decision to not grant him “top secret” clearance.

He also argues that he does not require “top secret” security clearance for the position and that it was the type of clearance SSA refused to grant him.

“In my application to SSA as well I did not mention any particular level of clearance. That I needed ‘top secret’ security clearance must therefore have been an assumption on the SSA’s side. The board’s reliance on the issue of ‘top secret’ security clearance is opportunistic and unfortunate,” he says.

Matthews also argues that his dual citizenship was not a secret as he had disclosed it in government positions he had previously held and also during an interview with the SSA for the Prasa CEO post. He also says he told the SSA official that he was willing to relinquish his British citizenship once he was confirmed as permanent Prasa CEO.

“I further informed her [SSA interviewer] that I would not renounce the citizenship during my probation period as that renunciation had certain personal reasons attached to it, namely that it was acquired in 1966 during the exile period and that my son lives and studies in England,” he says in the court papers.

According to Matthews, he was under no obligation to disclose his dual citizenship as there was no requirement in the advertisement for the CEO position that the incumbent should be in possession of South African citizenship only and that “neither was there any suggestion that having dual citizenship could be an issue”.

“I applied for the position on or about December 2020/January 2021. I was not aware, nor was I informed that disclosure of dual citizenship was a requirement. I was interviewed on 30 January 2021. No question remotely related to my dual citizenship or dual citizenship in general was asked, nor was any indication given that dual citizenship in general might be an issue or required to be disclosed,” he argues.

TimesLIVE reported that the board had placed Matthews on suspension after earlier failing in its attempt to axe him for non-performance.

Matthews, who has been at the helm of the entity since March, argues in the court papers that he could not be dismissed for non-performance. Given the challenges at Prasa it could not have been reasonably expected that those challenges could be resolved in a matter of months. However, he says, “I was making considerable strides and was positive that my performance reflected this. It should be noted that a score of three reflects a fully competent performance”.

He also argues that the board does not have the power to terminate his employment and that such powers only reside with the minister of transport Fikile Mbalula.

This, he says, is confirmed by Prasa’s internal documents such as paragraph 3.1(c)(iv) of the board’s charter, which he says makes it clear that the board recommends to the minister – “the principal role of the board is to ensure compliance and performance through recommending the appointment of CEO and evaluating his or her performance”.

Matthews further says as a national government business enterprise as listed in the Public Finance Management Act, Prasa is under the control of the national executive, which means the power to terminate the CEO’s employment lies with the minister.

“As can be seen from the factual background set out above, both the letters of my suspension and purported termination of employment were issued by the board, not the minister. The exercise of a power that the board does not have is unlawful,” he says.

TimesLIVE