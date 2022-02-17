Sheraton, Prasa switched back on as debt collection blitz jolts Tshwane

After being disconnected on February 9 for owing the city more than R23m, the Sheraton hotel submitted an urgent application to the high court to halt the city's disconnection but was unsuccessful.

City officials reconnected services on Thursday, confirming the parties had reached a settlement.

While services were cut off, some guests opted to leave the hotel, reported the Sunday Times.

Williams on Thursday said they were working through a list of 70,000 out of 900,000 accounts and to date had recovered almost R500m.