Bus strike looming for Easter weekend

The third round of wage negotiations in the SA Road Passenger Bargaining Council (Sarpbac) failed on Monday as unions demanded a double digit wage increases while employers made a final 3% offer

A potentially crippling strike in the bus sector is planned for the busy Easter weekend as wage increase negotiations between workers and employer associations collapsed.



