City of Joburg launches probe after Mayfair residents are threatened
Reporting bylaw infringements proves dangerous
The City of Johannesburg has launched an investigation after residents who have reported cases of infringements of municipal bylaws received threats.
In a post on social media, the city's development and planning law enforcement unit said residents who complained about bylaw contraventions were being threatened and intimidated after their names were divulged to the alleged lawbreakers...
