Police portfolio committee concerned about high number of shebeens and taverns in Thembisa

The portfolio committee on police has raised concerns about the 189 illegal taverns that it has identified in Tembisa. On Sunday, the committee concluded its two-day oversight visit in Gauteng to assess the fight against crime in the province.

Committee chairperson Tina Joemat- Pettersson said they were troubled by the high concentration of liquor outlets in Tembisa which, she said, contribute significantly to the crime challenges in the area.

"The committee has urged the Gauteng Liquor Board to review its processes for issuing licences for taverns and shebeens primarily because substance abuse is one of the causal factors to the high crime rate in the area.

"We are also greatly concerned by the prevalence of illegal shebeens in the area and by the police report that in the period between April and December 2021, they had closed 463 illegal shebeens," Joemat-Pettersson said.