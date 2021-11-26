Notorious Mavuso drinking gatherings 'responsible for rise of rape'

Social clubs, also colloquially known as Mavuso in Tshwane, have been linked to the spike in the number of rape cases reported at Temba police station, making the township the capital of sexual offences in country.



The station overtook the infamous Inanda police station in KZN, after it recorded 74 rape cases, the highest of any police station in SA, between July and September this year. This is nearly double the number of cases reported over the same period last year...