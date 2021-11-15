Surge in school violence a growing worry

Seven cases of stabbings in past five weeks

The scourge of violence in schools is a growing cause for concern for many parents and education advocacy groups with at least seven pupils reported to have lost their lives at the hands of fellow pupils since the beginning of the year.



While the department of education puts the blame squarely on parents and violence in society, experts have warned that the bad behaviour of teachers, unsupervised classrooms, use of drugs and alcohol also contribute to pupils’ ill conduct at school...