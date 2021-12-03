Jumbo soars high in gospel music charts
Award-winning singer hauls awards
You do not have to be a religious person to be touched by powerful message in the song by award-winning gospel star Jumbo.
Titled Wena Nkosi Uyazi, the song is a hit of the moment and has been enjoying airplay on radio and attention on the internet. Its video on YouTube has received 1.8-million views...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.