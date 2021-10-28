Township business owners in a huff over opportunities
Hundreds of entrepreneurs gathered at the Phefeni Recreation Centre in Soweto for a small business sector engagement with economic development MEC Parks Tau on Wednesday
Township entrepreneurs have lashed the Gauteng government for its failure to spread opportunities and to regulate the liquor industry.
Hundreds of entrepreneurs gathered at the Phefeni Recreation Centre in Soweto for a small business sector engagement with economic development MEC Parks Tau on Wednesday...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.