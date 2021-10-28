Township business owners in a huff over opportunities

Hundreds of entrepreneurs gathered at the Phefeni Recreation Centre in Soweto for a small business sector engagement with economic development MEC Parks Tau on Wednesday

Township entrepreneurs have lashed the Gauteng government for its failure to spread opportunities and to regulate the liquor industry.



