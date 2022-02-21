The tragic stories behind horrific crime stats

Many of the victims' families feel let down by justice system

“I’m traumatised every time I have to go to court and look at the suspect. I'm losing my mind... I have lost weight and I can’t sleep at night thinking about how my son died. I’m still looking for answers.”



These are the heartbreaking words of a grieving Nomsa Zwane, whose six-year-old son is among 6,859 people who were killed in SA in just three months...