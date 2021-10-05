How do I minimise the risk of getting Covid-19 while out to eat?

The weather is warming up and lockdown restrictions have eased, so you may be tempted to hit a restaurant or two and sit with some friends on a sunny terrace while sipping something cool.

But Covid-19 still looms, so how do you protect yourself from the virus while out and about?

Under lockdown level 1, restaurants and taverns are allowed to operate as normal but must close around 11pm to keep the national curfew of midnight. Alcohol can also only be served until 11pm.

“Restaurants, bars. shebeens and taverns are subject to a limitation of a maximum of 750 people or less for indoor venues and 2,000 people or less for outdoor venues and if the venue is too small to hold 750 people indoors or 2,000 people outdoors observing a distance of at least one and a half metres from each other, then not more than 50% of the capacity of the venue may be used,” the regulations say.

Failure to comply can lead to “a fine or imprisonment for a period not exceeding six months or to both such fine and imprisonment”.