End lockdown and ‘place trust in the public to continue to be responsible’, Cape Town mayor tells Ramaphosa

Cape Town mayor Dan Plato has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to end the lockdown.

Ramaphosa moved SA to adjusted alert level 1 of the Covid-19 lockdown on Thursday, with the curfew now starting at midnight and ending at 4am.

“Non-essential establishments like restaurants, bars and fitness centres will need to close by 11pm to allow their employees and patrons to travel home before the start of the curfew,” said Ramaphosa.

“The maximum number of people permitted to gather indoors will increase from 250 to 750, and the maximum number of people permitted to gather outdoors will increase from 500 to 2,000. Where the venue is too small to accommodate these numbers with appropriate social distancing, then no more than 50% of the capacity of the venue may be used.”

Religious services, political events and social gatherings, as well as restaurants, bars, taverns and similar places had to adhere to the regulations, he said.

“The maximum number of people permitted at a funeral will increase from 50 to 100. As before, night vigils, after-funeral gatherings and ‘after-tears’ gatherings are not allowed. The sale of alcohol – for both off-site and on-site consumption – will be permitted, according to normal licence provisions. However, no alcohol may be sold after 11pm.”