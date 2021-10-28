Millions spent on security at Gauteng health facilities yet theft, vandalism, safety concerns persist

The Gauteng department of health spends millions annually on security at its health facilities based on contracts that expired in 2016 and that have since been extended from month to month. Yet, theft, vandalism, and reports of healthcare workers held at gunpoint and who work in fear continue.

Despite this, the department insists that spending on security is not wasteful and “the business case for security remains robust”.

Security at Gauteng health facilities has come under the spotlight in recent months, sparked by the multimillion-rand theft of copper cables (worth R30m) and equipment (to the value of R200,000) at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital. Figures provided by the Gauteng department of health show that from the 2017/18 financial year, the department paid close to R150m to Mabotwane Security Services for security at this hospital. This prompted DA member of the Gauteng legislature Jack Bloom to question if this was value for money.

In answer to a question raised earlier in parliament on if the security company would be held liable, then health minister Zweli Mkhize said the hospital has a service-level agreement with the security company which guides the parties on issues such as penalties for violations.



“It has been difficult to apportion the liability to the security company as all hospital staff had to vacate the building due to the uncertainty about the safety of the building, including security personnel,” he said. “During the temporary closure of the hospital, the [provincial] department of infrastructure development took advantage of the situation and invited contractors to do fire remedial work and some maintenance work in the wards. This meant that the hospital had several contractors on site.”

According to the former minister, “most of the hospital walkways are covered by camera surveillance except for the fire escape routes” so as a result, “it was not possible to review that footage in the areas where equipment was stolen”.